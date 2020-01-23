Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta, will be open for regular hours Friday after water line repair work led to its closure on Thursday.
The library is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2527.
