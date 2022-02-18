Marietta's Parks & Recreation and Keep Marietta Beautiful will hold a shredding event on March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Porter Park located at 370 Montgomery Street NE in Marietta.

Residents with confidential or sensitive documents that need to be safely discarded, can watch their documents, safely from their car, as they are shredded on site. Only paper items will be accepted.

While the event is free, donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, contact Maggi Moss at 770-794-5609 or mmoss@mariettaga.gov.

