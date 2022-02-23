Keep Cobb Beautiful will have a recycling and medication take-back day on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center.

They will be accepting Hefty Energybags with plastics and also paper to be shredded.

For more information about accepted items, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/community-recycling-events. For more information about the medication take back, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/medication-take-back.

