At the recent Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation awards program, Keep Cobb Beautiful was honored with several awards for the work county staff and community volunteers do to beautify the county.
The awards were -
- Keep Cobb Beautiful – Governor's Circle Recognition Award. This award recognizes affiliates for outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability. The award recognizes exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening. Requirements include conducting an annual litter index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio and engaging volunteers to take greater responsibility for their community spaces.
- Keep Cobb Beautiful – Community Beautification: Youth Program Category (Dig’n-the-Dirt Program). This award recognizes efforts to improve, beautify and preserve the quality of life in a community. Efforts may include outdoor classrooms, gardens and restoration and maintenance of community green spaces.
- Keep Cobb Beautiful – Innovative Partnership Award-Hefty EnergyBag Program. This award recognizes the innovative work of affiliates utilizing new, unique ideas or methods; using nontraditional approaches to solve challenges or launching new programs or partnerships.
- Keep Cobb Beautiful – Affiliate of the Year Award-Population size 500,001 and up. This award honors affiliates that prevent litter, improve their community’s waste handling practices and preserve the natural beauty and environment at the grassroots level.
- MUST Ministries – Litter Prevention Award: Nonprofit/Civic Group Category. This award recognizes education, eradication and enforcement efforts designed to change attitudes and behaviors, resulting in a positive impact on a community. Efforts may include litter cleanups, enforcement of litter/illegal dumping laws, placing garbage cans in needed areas, signage, storm drain stenciling, classroom education and presentations to civic/community groups.
- Keiko Huffman (KCB Intern) – Student of the Year Award. This award honors a student in the state of Georgia who demonstrates outstanding leadership and dedication in raising awareness about solid waste issues, litter prevention or recycling and/or the need for their peers to participate in activities that preserve and enhance natural resources and public lands.
For more information, visit keepcobbbeautiful.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.