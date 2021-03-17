Join the war against litter and volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful to keep the community clean.
Keep Cobb Beautiful and the Mableton Improvement Coalition will have its next community Adopt-a-Mile cleanup on March 27 at 9 a.m. at Old Powder Springs Road.
For more information, email Jeff Padgett at adoptamile@mableton.org or visit https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/kcb_volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.