The following Keep Cobb Beautiful recycling drop spot locations are now open or opening soon.
There is a location in each district to give residents increased recycling options. Items accepted at all locations are paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, plastic containers, aluminum and tin cans. The locations are:
- The Cobb County Government Center at 4700 Austell Road in Austell is open now.
- The Cobb County Government Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta will open on June 15.
- Fire Station 28 at 3858 Kemp Ridge Road in Acworth will open June 22.
- Fire Station 14 at 2905 Library Lane in Marietta will open June 29.
- The West Rock Customer Convenience Drop-Off Center at 1775 County Services Parkway in Marietta is open now from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The entrance is located at the traffic light across the street from the Cobb Douglas Public Health Building. In addition to the above accepted items, this locations will take glass jars and glass bottles.
