The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with Kennesaw First Baptist Church, will present the 2021 Kennesaw Farmers Market.
This year’s market will take place on Wednesdays, from May 26 to Aug. 11, with hours of operation from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be located in the parking lot at Kennesaw First Baptist Church.
The Market will feature farmers and makers, as well as some local favorite food trucks. On a typical Market day in summer, over 20 vendors will be set up.
Interested vendors may contact kennesawfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information on vendor applications and scheduling.
