The Kaiser Permanente Movie Series, presented by Cobb County PARKS, will start this weekend at the Mountain View Aquatic Center parking lot.
The series will kickoff on Saturday with a showing of The Croods: A New Age. The event will open at 7 p.m. and there will be trivia questions prior to the movie. The main event will begin around sunset.
Registration is required. Cost is $20 per vehicle.
Participation is based on the number of vehicles and not individual family members. Participants should keep their receipt or email confirmation to be directed to their designated parking area upon arrival.
Other upcoming movies are:
- May 1 will be Trolls World Tour at Jim R. Miller Park.
- June 5 will be Sonic the Hedgehog at Fair Oaks Park.
- July 10 will be The Sandlot at Big Shanty Park.
- Aug. 7 will be Abominable at Lost Mountain Park.
- Sept. 11 will be a movie, announced at a later date, at Fullers Park.
To register, visit cobbcounty.org/parks, click on "Register and Reserve" and click on the "Special Events" tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.