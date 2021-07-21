The Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission announced the winning designs of its spring 2021 Garden Art Poles.
The winners were “Pole Jumpers” submitted by Aimee Boothe, “Mother Nature Sees All” submitted by Emily Bosze, “Springvale” submitted by Alaina Jean, “Love Blooms” submitted by Lily Nguyen and “Native Birds of Kennesaw” submitted by Elizabeth Hornor. The theme of round two is “Nature,” and the KACC was delighted by the entries that were received.
Each unique pole is painted on an eight-foot tall 4-inch by 4-inch post and designed to illustrate anything that is part of the natural world, wildlife, landscapes, seascapes, outdoor activities or to reflect the emotions that nature
can evoke. This second round of poles have been planted along the inner walking trail near the Skate Park at Swift-Cantrell Park.
As part of an ongoing project, the KACC, in partnership with the City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, will issue a Call for Entries for the next phase of garden art poles in August.
For more information, visit www.kennesawart.com or www.facebook.com/kennesawart.
