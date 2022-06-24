The Sweetwater Tennis Center, 2447 Clay Road SW in Austell, is hosting a Junior Tennis Round Robin Tournament on June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Round Robin tournament play allows players to compete against people with many different competitive styles. Entry fee is $35. Pizza will be served to all participants.

For more information, contact Coach Farley at farley.youman@gmail.com.

