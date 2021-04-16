Most women can agree that products to get them through “that time of the month” are a basic necessity, yet according to the Alliance for Period Supplies, 1 in 4 women struggled to purchase period products within the last year due to lack of income.
Members of the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta hope to solve that problem for women and girls in Cobb County through its third annual It’s A Girl Thing! period supply initiative. Two easy ways the community can help are:
- Participants can donate period products through April 23 by ordering them on the JLCM Amazon Wish List at bit.ly/IAGT2021.
- Participants can make a financial contribution and support It’s A Girl Thing! by making a monetary donation at bit.ly/31nXcTy.
All product and financial donations will benefit school-aged girls in the Marietta and Cobb County school systems, as well as our nonprofit partners supporting women throughout Cobb County. Menstruation products of all kinds will be accepted, but maxi pads and panty liners are especially needed for school-aged girls.
For more information, visit jlcm.org.
