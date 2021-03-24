The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta recently wrapped up its third School Supply Drive, supporting The Nest at Osborne High School and providing items for students and families in need.
“The Cobb County community really stepped up for this event,” said Erica Guffie, JLCM Gives chair. “I couldn’t be prouder of our members, neighbors and friends who supported this incredible cause.”
Through community collaborations, The Nest serves as a haven for Osborne High School students to receive comprehensive wraparound services to help remove real-life stressors that prevent students from succeeding academically and setting them on a path for future success.
“At the end of the three school supply drives, we successfully collected and donated more than 1,200 toiletry items, articles of clothing and school supplies to students and families in need,” Guffie said.
And this collection drive didn’t go unnoticed by the Osborne High School community.
“I want to express my sincere thanks for JLCM’s generation donations,” said Tinesha Dunlap, The Nest coordinator at Osborne High School. “We are so grateful to provide these items to our families. This is just amazing. We just want to thank the League for all that it’s done to support our school and the Osborne High School community.”
To learn more about JLCM Gives or to support the program, visit jlcm.org and click on he “Support Us” tab or email jlcmgives@gmail.com.
