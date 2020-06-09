The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta has announced its 2020-21 Board of Directors.
“I am humbled to have been elected to lead this great organization of women, and I am very thankful to serve in a leadership role that will continue to allow me to help those in Cobb,” said Monique Jenkins, the newly elected JLCM president.
Jenkins is a Marietta resident and joined the League in 2014. She is a human resources professional with more than 10 years of experience in the public and private sectors. She has served in a number of roles with JLCM, in addition to serving on the Board of Directors for the Center for Family Resources in Marietta, as well as Workforce Readiness director for the SHRM Georgia State Council and chair of the Veterans Initiative for SHRM–Atlanta.
Joining Jenkins on the 2020-21 Board are Chinequa Shelander, president-elect; Kim Cortes, vice president of communications; Anna Keisler, vice president of finance; Dana Mykytyn, vice president of membership; Tammy Thorpe, vice president of community; Kara Key, vice president of fund development; and Nadia Williams, nominating chair.
The Cobb County organization has a long history of helping improve the community with its leadership and action.
For more information, visit jlcm.org.
