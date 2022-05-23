Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, will have the following interpretive programs in June:
June 4 at 11 a.m. will be the Cheatham Hill Walk. Participants can join this Ranger-led hike along the Confederate defenses of the Dead Angle and learn about the the fated assault during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. Participants ill meet at the Illinois Monument parking lot area at the end of Cheatham Hill Drive.
June 5 at 11 a.m. will be the Pigeon Hill Hike. This Ranger-led hike will describe the futile Union assault and the Confederate defense of Pigeon Hill. Participants will meet at the Pigeon Hill parking area and go up the rocky slope. The hike is moderate. Participants should bring good shoes and plenty of water.
June 11 at 11 a.m. will be Native American History of Kennesaw Mountain. Humans have called Cobb County and Kennesaw Mountain home for the better part of 10,000 years. Participants can discover the history of the Native Americans in this Ranger-led talk held on the patio of the Visitor Center.
June 12 at 11 a.m. will be the Memorial Field Walk. On June 27, 1864, a feint attack was made against the foot of Kennesaw Mountain. This program
showcases the bravery of the men who assaulted and defended the heights during that demonstration. It will begin at the patio of the Visitor Center.
June 18 at 11 a.m. will be the Visitor Center Museum Tour. Participants can join a special tour the Visitor Center Museum where Rangers will take them on a journey through the entirety of the Civil War, with heavy focus on the Western Theater and the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. They will also discuss the causes, biggest battles, blunders and how the war still affects us over 150 years later.
June 19 at 11 a.m. will be the Atlanta Campaign Talk. Over the course of 15 weeks during the summer of 1864, two massive hosts of men battled for the future
of the nation. Participants can come discover the Atlanta Campaign in this Ranger-led precursor program to the 158th Battle Anniversary.
June 25-26th will have the 158th Battle Anniversary. All-day programming will take place to commemorate the 158th Anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
For more information, contact the Visitor Center at 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
