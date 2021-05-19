Rising 10th and 11th grade students are encouraged to apply to the Model Atlanta Regional Commission youth leadership program.
MARC, sponsored by the Atlanta Regional Commission, is the region’s premier youth leadership program, engaging students in experiential learning about the factors which shape metro Atlanta’s future, including transportation and air quality, natural resources sustainability, community development, arts and culture.
Any student currently in the 9th or 10th grade in the 10-county Atlanta region, which includes Cobb, Cherokee, Clayton, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties, may apply.
The class meets once a month on Saturdays for six months, beginning in August. Initial sessions will be held online and transition to in-person as COVID-19 safety guidelines allow.
There is no cost to participants. Applications are due June 4.
For more information, visit atlantaregional.com/marc or contact Crystal Jackson at marc@atlantaregional.com or 470-378-1553.
