HarperCollins will host a free virtual Celebrating Libraries event with Karin Slaughter and Jackie Cooper on July 27 at 7 p.m.
Register at cobbcat.org/events.
Participants can also get 10% off when they purchase "False Witness" at Book Exchange, 932 Canton Road, Suite 220 in Marietta, which supports the Cobb County Public Library Foundation.
