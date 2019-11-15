Longtime readers of the Marietta Daily Journal have probably seen Damon Poirier’s byline appear in print.
A 20-year veteran of the newspaper, Poirier recently published his debut book — “Dark Places,” an anthology of short stories featuring tales of horror, science fiction, western, crime and fantasy.
“‘Dark Places’ has stories that are about literal dark places, like the blackness of space, a creepy basement or a ghost town out in the desert,” Poirier said. “But it is also about characters who are driven to do dark things, like a leg-breaker for the mob trying to get free from the organization.”
Poirier chose to put his book together after receiving requests from several friends and co-workers. The biggest among them was his longtime friend, fellow author and former Journal staffer Mark Wallace Maguire.
“Mark has been after me for years to make the leap into self-publishing,” Poirier said. “After seeing the success that he was having with his action-adventure and alternative history series, the Alexandria Rising Chronicles, I decided it was finally time to give it a try.”
“Dark Places” is available in paperback on Amazon at https://amzn.to/33BUNUf.
