The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta announced that their annual Mistletoe Market will be held Nov. 10-12 at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta.
“The Mistletoe Market is a beloved tradition that has kicked off the holiday season in Marietta for nearly 30 years,” said Cristin Kennedy, JLCM Mistletoe Market Chair. “The Mistletoe Market Committee and the entire League are excited to partner with local artisans and businesses to kick off the holiday season in Marietta.”
Mistletoe Market brings together about 50 specialty merchants from across the Southeast for a premiere holiday shopping experience featuring locally created, premium goods. Shoppers will have access to on-site monogramming, holiday décor and jewelry. The event will be Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door for $10.
"We're so excited to host the Mistletoe Market again this year,” said Nadia Williams, 2022-23 JLCM President. "Not only does it create an opportunity for the community to come together before the holidays, but it helps us expand our mission and impact in Cobb County.”
Thanks to proceeds from last year's market, JLCM awarded scholarships to Cobb-Paulding County Adult Education so that 10 women could graduate and receive their GEDs. We also provided period products to every Cobb County public school that requested them, among other initiatives.
“We aim to help our community where the needs are and are grateful that the Mistletoe Market helps us showcase local businesses while supporting great causes,” Williams said.
The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is currently accepting merchant applications for this year's market.
