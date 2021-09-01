Marietta-based MUST Ministries celebrates its 50th anniversary this Thanksgiving with the return of the in-person, annual tradition, the Gobble Jog.
Supporters can also sign up as virtual runners or phantom runners to benefit MUST’s mission of providing assistance for those in need through housing, food, healthcare, workforce development, clothing and other programs. Timed 10K and 5K runs, as well as an untimed 5K, 1K and Tot Trot are all available at the race, which takes place Thanksgiving Day morning on Marietta Square.
All who register for the 19th annual Gobble Jog will receive a special commemorative t-shirt. To register, visit GobbleJog.org.
