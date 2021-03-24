Join Credit Union of Georgia for the Stuff the Bus Food Drive benefitting the Marietta City Schools food pantries on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The bus will be located at the Credit Union of Georgia’s Marietta Branch, 69 South Avenue in Marietta. There will be treats, games, prizes and education on how one can help to end hunger in Marietta.
All items must be in boxes, bags or plastic. No glass containers will be accepted. Items most needed are grocery gift cards, canned proteins, canned beans, canned soup/chili, mayonnaise, protein bars, snack food items, peanut butter, pasta, breakfast cereal, canned fruits and fruit cups, rice, pasta sauce and macaroni and cheese.
Credit Union of Georgia will also be fundraising for charities in the communities they serve at their tent during the event.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.