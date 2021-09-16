The John Ward Creek crossing just south of the Illinois Monument at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in Kennesaw is closed to horseback riders until further notice.
This closure stems from a safety concern due to hazardous conditions relating to an unstable streambed. The closure affects the creek crossing between Milepost 3.5 and Milepost 4 of the Kolb’s Farm East Trail.
For more information, contact the park at 770-427-4686 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
