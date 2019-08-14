The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit organization, JO Gives Inc., hosted a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Aug. 11.
This was the 21st clinic held so far at the Team's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta. In three hours, a total of $5,603 was raised. The cumulative total from all of the clinics comes to $93,219.
All of the services and supplies for the clinic are high quality veterinary grade products that were donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic. This makes 100% of the fees collected a donation to the Homeless Pets Foundation.
The next clinic will be held Sept. 8 from noon to 3 p.m.
JO Gives Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
