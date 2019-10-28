The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit organization JO Gives Inc. hosted a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Oct. 27.
All of the services and supplies for the clinic were donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, making 100% of the fees collected a donation to the Homeless Pets Foundation. The clinic was the 23rd held so far at the Team's office and raised $4,151 in only three hours. The cumulative total from all of the vaccination clinics come to $101,252.
The next clinic will be Nov. 17 from noon to 3 p.m.
JO Gives Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit www.janiceoverbeck.com.
