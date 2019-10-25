JO Gives, the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit, held a community yard sale and pet adoption on Oct. 12 to raise money for local rescue organization, Homeless Pets Foundation.
Items sold in the yard sale included furniture, housewares and clothing that were donated by clients and members of the community. PetsMart also made a donation of pet bed, coats and collars for the fundraiser. All of the sales collected during the event were then donated to Homeless Pets Foundation.
A pet adoption was also held simultaneously and resulted in the adoption of two puppies. This was the second community yard sale hosted this year by the team. The non-profit collected a total of $2,149 by turning unwanted items into donation dollars.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
