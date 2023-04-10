The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta announced that the annual Mistletoe Market will be held Nov. 9-11 at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta.
For nearly 30 years, shoppers have attended the market to find the perfect gifts from the 50-plus merchants. The premiere shopping event raises funds to support JLCM mission and programs, which include furthering their vision of strengthening the well-being of children and families in Cobb County.
The Mistletoe Market highlights local and Southeast-based specialty merchants and local artisans whose work brings incredible offerings to guests. Previous vendors have sold items like handmade gifts, treats, self-care goodies and holiday must-haves.
The 2023 Mistletoe Market Premiere Night will be held Nov. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will be the first to shop the 2023 Mistletoe Market, while also enjoying light bites, beverages and entertainment. The first 100 Premiere Night shoppers will also receive a swag bag filled with merchant goodies and discounts.
The event will continue on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for Premier Night are $25 and Market Days are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Tickets are sold separately and will be available online starting Sept. 1.
The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is also accepting merchant applications for this year's market and interested artisans and businesses can email jlcmmistletoemarket@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.