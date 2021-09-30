The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta's annual Mistletoe Market is back and will be held in person at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta from Nov. 4-7.
Mistletoe Market is a beloved holiday fundraiser of the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta.
It brings together more than 50 specialty merchants from across the Southeast for a premiere holiday shopping experience. Shoppers also have access to onsite monogramming, holiday decor and jewelry.
Holiday shopping days and hours are Nov. 4, Premiere Night, from 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s Premiere Night will be a festive night for friends and family to get together and celebrate the holiday season. Attendees will be invited to be the first to check out the 2021 merchants and shop, while also enjoying light bites, two beverage tickets and live entertainment. With admission, attendees will also receive an exclusive swag bag filled with goodies and discounts from some local favorites.
JLCM is still accepting sponsors and vendors for the event, those interested can contact the Mistletoe Market Committee team at jlcmmistletoemarket@gmail.com.
Founded in 1933, the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of its members and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. For more information, visit jlcm.org.
