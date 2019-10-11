The Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road in Marietta, and the Jewish Christian Discovery Center will host an evening focusing on Forgiveness and Reconciliation on Oct. 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church.
The evening will acknowledge past tragedies, focus on long-lasting atonement and reconciliation, and the similarities between the two faiths. Participants are also asked to bring canned food that will be donated to Jewish and Catholic food banks.
