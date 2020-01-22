Jessica Morehead has been named director of the Sierra Club Georgia Chapter after serving as its interim director since July.
She was unanimously approved to the position by the Sierra Club Georgia Chapter’s Executive Committee at its meeting on Jan. 18.
Born and raised in Atlanta, she has been a part of the Georgia Chapter staff for nearly four years and worked as its deputy director before being named interim director last summer. She is a graduate of Georgia State University, worked as an educator at the Atlanta International School for several years and has a history working for nonprofits in the Atlanta area, including the Atlanta Humane Society and Park Pride.
For more information, visit sierraclub.org.
