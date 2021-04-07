On March 31, 56 Jersey Mike’s restaurants throughout the Atlanta, Albany, Columbus and Macon areas capped their “Month of Giving” campaign for Bert’s Big Adventure by hosting a one-day community fundraising event, Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving.”
One hundred percent of the day’s sales went directly to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization founded by Bert Weiss, host of The Bert Show, that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
This year’s “Month of Giving” in total set a new record for Bert’s Big Adventure by raising $383,000. This donation will not only aid in funding the organization's annual trip, but will also provide support for their year-round initiatives such as quarterly Reunion Adventures and the Fairy Godparent volunteer program.
For more information, visit bertsbigadventure.org.
