The SagerStrong Foundation announced that Jensen Oliver of Marietta was the winner of its annual SagerStrong Foundation Hometown Hero Award at the third annual SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run on Aug. 22.
An eight-year-old student at Bells Ferry Elementary School, Oliver will receive a $3,500 scholarship made possible through a donation from Rand Refrigeration and individual donors.
Jensen is a pediatric cancer patient who is thriving through her fight with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Diagnosed in 2017, Jensen continues to fight hard and to endure her treatment with great strength and determination. She will soon “graduate” from treatment to the survivor’s program at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Jensen will also be recognized at the Atlanta Braves game against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 28.
For more information about Jensen, visit https://sagerstrongfoundation.org/hometown-hero-award/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.