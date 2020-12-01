We all have those moments when we are taking a beating from life, and what we need most is to sit down with someone who can give us some advice to heal our soul, calm our mind and give us some direction.
Everyone needs a best friend who has your back no matter what — someone to whom you can tell everything and receive advice that is always in your best interest. Here are some examples of what your best friend might tell you.
• Quality, not quantity, is important when it comes to friendship. It is better to have a few good friends than a lot of people who are only friends in name.
• Don’t try to change people or things who feel toxic to you. Leave anything behind that is going to tear you down instead of building you up.
• Fear is a dream destroyer. You cannot achieve your dreams if you don’t take the first step outside of your comfort zone.
• Stress can ruin your health. Find ways to control it. Some examples would be breathing techniques, exercise, and soothing self-talk.
• Prayer and positive thinking are powerful tools. You have everything to gain and nothing to lose by making positive statements of what you want in your life and praying for it to happen.
• You can learn something from everyone. Never underestimate someone else’s ability to drop some wisdom for you when you least expect it and most need it.
• It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react to it. Your attitude can change everything.
• Do what brings you joy even though you find yourself saying, “I would love to do that but….” If it is in your power to do it, don’t worry about what anyone else things, or whether you might fail, find the joy.
• Worry is wasted energy.
• Although failure has a nasty sting, it can make you stronger in every way and I’m pretty sure that everyone has experienced it at least once.
• Reality differs from person to person. Never assume that yours is the same as someone else’s.
• Never give up because you could be a breath away from success.
• A perfect exterior usually hides an interior mess, so do not compare yourself to others.
• Nothing really good comes easily.
• Throw love around like confetti and some is bound to blow back to you.
• Count your blessings instead of your burdens.
• Laughing makes you feel better.
• Sleep and how much you get of it can affect everything.
• Never feel guilty for sometimes doing nothing because we all need time to rejuvenate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.