I can always use another cup of Joe, but the Joe I am talking about can be found most mornings at the YMCA on Mars Hill and he can lift up those around him even better than a good jolt of caffeine.
Joe Alongi is one of the participants of a group at the YMCA called The Knights of The Round Table. It is a group of regulars who meet at a table on the lower level between 6 to 8 a.m. to talk about life. On Fridays, they have an activity called RED which stands for Remembering Everyone Deployed. Everyone wears red on those days to honor the military. On any day, if you wander to the table, you will be welcomed to share in laughter, wisdom, bad jokes and a sense of community.
It is the sense of community that makes Joe and this group so important. Those around the table who are retired get the chance to interact with friends. The community group at the YMCA has opened up a whole new social network for these members. Having strong relationships makes a huge difference in a person’s life. Strong social ties create a feeling of being connected, supported and important to others.
Joe is called “the Godfather” of the group — mostly because there is no mistaking his Italian heritage, but also because he was one of the founding members of the group. Joe said they started out with four members and a card table. As time went by, more people joined the daily conversations and the Y provided a bigger table. More people came and the Y provided an even bigger table. Joe has started a group that is desperately needed not just among our seniors but everyone who craves social interaction. He is one of those people who everyone knows and looks forward to seeing. He organizes celebrations for the staff by having gym members stop by the table to sign a card that will make the staff member feel special. He believes in serving others and lifting them up, being humble and grateful, and enjoying the people around him.
At 84 years old and having been married for 63 years to his beautiful wife Dee, Joe has a lot of wisdom to share, and he and the other members have plenty of great stories. Unfortunately, you can only have the pleasure of meeting Joe for about another month because he is moving away from us to live closer to his daughter. Don’t miss a chance to meet Joe and experience the community that he has created at his table.
