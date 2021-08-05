Unsung heroes are the people who go unnoticed but without whom you could not enjoy life as much. They are the people who do good deeds without expecting accolades. They don’t want applause or credit, and they only think it is normal to do great things. Here are a few of my ideas of those people whom I consider to be unsung heroes.
Inspirational people. I see these people every time I run a race. Today’s race was a rugged trail race that is known to be treacherous because of roots and rocks. It is not uncommon to see runners coming in with blood running down arms and legs. One of my friends showed me a scar on her arm that she has from falling in last year’s race. It is understandable if many runners avoid races like this so I was surprised today to see a man in front of me running with his arm in a sling. I was behind him for most of the race, and I was praying the whole time that he didn’t fall. After the race, I told him how impressed I was, and he seemed surprised that I didn’t think everyone didn’t come out with an appendage out of commission. It is hard to find excuses for doing something difficult when you see people who keep it moving forward no matter what life throws at them. We need them because it makes us want to be better and to be more grateful for what we have.
The caregivers. We stopped for breakfast after the race, and I saw a wonderful couple in their eighties that I have known for several years. The wife has Alzheimer’s but she has the perfect caretaker in her husband. I was showing her pictures of my new grandson and she began to tell me how they had chosen names for their children, but she forgot a name. she placed her hand lovingly on her husband’s chest and asked for the name which he told her slowly and patiently. The amount of love I saw in that brief encounter was uplifting. There are so many people who find themselves in a caretaker role. It is a heavy responsibility, but most do it with love and patience. What would we do without people who are so selfless?
Kindness spreaders. These are the people who believe random acts of kindness do more for themselves than anyone else, and who know that they should be done daily. They don’t need to tell anyone else what they did and often act anonymously. These are the people who pay for your coffee or breakfast in the drive-through line, who make sure to pick up a bill for a veteran, who send notes of encouragement, and who allow someone to go ahead of them in line.
Angels. Angels take kindness to a new level. They are the people who always seem to be there when you need them most. They are the ones who drop off food when life has you down, they are the neighbors who mow your yard, or who do repairs because you are away taking care of a family member who is ill. They step up with a smile and they never expect anything in return.
The alleviators. An alleviator knows how to make a situation better when someone is struggling. My daughter has anxiety issues and she was very nervous as she started a new job at Michaels because she did not know where anything was. Another girl was about to quit and she offered Kait a map she had made of the whole store and where each item was located. It made all the difference in the world. When Kait decided to change jobs I reminded her that she needed to pass the map onto the next person. What would we do without the people who show up in our lives right at the time we need them most? How could you help someone you know who might be struggling?
The unsung heroes do what they do because they think it is the way everyone should act. Imagine if we all tried to be inspirations, reached out a hand, gave money when possible, prayed, listened and tried to emanate kindness and love. I think we would all live a little easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.