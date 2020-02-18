When we interact with the self-obsessed, our first reaction is to be annoyed that they think they are the center of the universe. Maybe what we need to do, though, is take the time to understand why they are like that. Where does self-obsession come from? Is it only a form of selfishness or is it something deeper?
During the last few weeks, I have been reflecting on self-obsessed people and how someone can have such an altered reality. I even had a friend come to me and say, “What is wrong with people? Why don’t they realize it’s not all about them!” I was surprised though when I began to research the topic. I didn’t realize that self-obsession involves several disorders and is not merely someone being selfish. I always tell people to look for understanding before judgment and this is a good example. It turns out that the people who act like they have it all together are suffering more than most.
In this article, I would like to pull back the curtain a bit to look at what is happening with self-obsession behind the scenes, but my main goal is to help the people who love and interact with the self-obsessed. It is not always easy to cope with these issues and my number one message to those that do is that the self-obsessed often are controlling and try to place blame on others. Do not let anyone including someone you love let you feel less than. I hope I can provide a few ideas on how to deal with the situation and let you know you are not alone.
Psychologists say that self-absorption plays a role in many psychological dysfunctions including phobias, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive impairments as well as many depressive disturbances and most personality disorders. Many self-obsessed people have experienced some type of trauma in their lives. The triangle of self-obsession is resentment, anger, fear which makes having a relationship difficult. The self-obsessed seem confident but the real feeling of inadequacy reveals itself quickly. Underneath their self-centeredness, they are afraid of feeling flawed, powerless, unworthy, or out of control. They feel threatened, vulnerable, and insecure. The more self-obsessed someone is the more that perpetuates depression and anxiety.
We can understand the reasons that someone is self-obsessed but that doesn’t always make it easy to deal with him. Here are some characteristics that you may encounter with the self-obsessed and some ideas on how to interact.
Relationships are difficult. This is not hard to understand because a strong relationship involves give and take, compromise, caring, empathy, and support. The self-obsessed person is only concerned with himself. He does not care about your needs. He believes you should be taking care of him and he will take advantage of any kindness that is offered. Unfortunately, if someone is only concerned with himself that is who he will eventually have as a companion. The self-obsessed always has an agenda and befriends the people who can benefit him. We know that shifting your focus to others helps you gain a stronger perspective about life but this is a difficult concept for the self-obsessed.
Conversations are one-sided. The self-obsessed person never has a problem making conversation because there is always the fascinating subject of himself and he can talk for hours about this topic. He is locked into bothersome, repetitive thoughts. He repeats the same stories and often explains why what he did was right. You might be able to interject a few words but you will be quickly interrupted as the conversation shifts back to him. You will be in an endless feedback loop with the self-obsessed.
Their way or idea is always the best in their opinion. They are unwilling or unable to see a situation from someone else’s perspective. They cannot fathom why you do not understand that their way is the best. They do not want to collaborate they want to lecture and when someone does not agree with them they often become angry.
A self-obsessed person can be devious. The self-obsessed will do whatever it takes to protect his image. This can include going behind your back and lying. Be careful.
How can you react:
Ignore the behavior: The self-obsessed person thrives on attention so not reacting to what he is saying will not fuel the self-obsessive flames. Choose not to engage and go do your own thing.
Avoid the person: It is very difficult for the self-obsessed to change so sometimes the best thing you can do is to stay away. Interact when you have to but do not seek the person out unless it is necessary.
Deflect and redirect: Allow the person to finish talking and then ask a question about something else that will take the focus away from him.
Validate: Stroke the self-centered person's ego by validating his/her point of view; then offer your own. Remember, they just want to be acknowledged for being right.
Calmly reason: Start your reasoning with “I understand your point of view and I see the validity, but here is why I think we should try this.
The self-obsessed person needs counseling but he will rarely realize that because in his mind he is perfect. Working and living with the self-obsessed is difficult and sometimes exhausting. See the problem for what it is and do not buy into the mindset of I am perfect and you are not. You deserve a voice and to be treated with respect but when dealing with the self-obsessed that can be difficult. The next time you are annoyed by their braggadocious ways realize that underneath the display the person is dealing with some difficult demons. Respond in the best way you can.
