We have all heard that reading is good for us because it can stimulate our mind, build our vocabulary and keep us informed, but for many reading is much more than that.
Reading may have saved me during my childhood. I have fond memories of my mom reading to me when I was little, but around fifth grade, reading became my lifeline.
It was around this time that my body started to change and I had no idea how to deal with my new emerging self. I gained weight, my hair went from a vibrant blond to a dirty brown, and the inevitable skin issues began to emerge. It was also at this time that the people who had been my friends started to be aware of social groups and the fact that I did not fit into theirs.
We lived in a very wealthy town outside of New York City where there were two groups; the wealthy and the people who took care of the wealthy. My father owned the local garage, so we fell into the second category. The public schools near us were not very good, so my parents made some financial sacrifices to send me to private schools. I remember when a girl asked me what my dad did for a job and when I told her, she said, “What are you doing here?” Feeling I did not fit in was devastating, and it went beyond just my social standing.
Puberty was pretty brutal to me as far as my appearance, so I knew I would never be one of the pretty, popular girls, and socially I was just awkward. I was much happier curled up with a book than having to interact with a person.
Reading became my refuge, my escape from reality. The town library was in a building that looked like a castle. I always looked forward to going up the stone steps, through the huge oak doors to find a cozy corner to curl up with a book. I would bring a stack home with me, but my favorite thing was to read them there.
Reading was healing for me. When I lost myself in a story I could forget about being bullied or harassed. The stories took me away to other places and gave me a place to hide from reality.
Reading has always been relaxing for me. I read before I go to bed and my family makes fun of me because they always find me asleep in bed or on the couch with the latest book on my chest. When I read, a feeling of complete peace comes over me, just as it does when I write.
Reading is one of the reasons I write. I want to help others through my writing the way the authors I have read helped me. I hope my words on paper can inspire, motivate, or soothe someone who needs them. I would like to give them the power to cope, to connect and to realize they are not alone.
There is a girl in my class who reminds me of myself when it comes to reading. While most teenagers will grab their phones in their free time, this girl tries to finish work early so she can dive back into the latest book she is reading. She suffers from anxiety and I know she is using reading to calm herself. We have an understanding that as long as her reading is not interfering with class, she can read. I understand what her books can do for her.
Reading can connect families. Reading to your children will have long lasting effects. When my two oldest children were little, we had a book called “Good Dog Carl.” It was about a Rottweiler who took care of the baby when the mom went out. There were no words, so each reading could be slightly different. It would be an understatement to say my son loved this book. He would ask me 10 times in a row to read it. I saved it along with some other children’s books and the other day I pulled it out and said, “Take this so you can have it when you have a child.” I could see all the memories the book caused just by the expression on his face. Reading is a step beyond mere entertainment. It can bring pure joy.
Reading can provide us just the right words to lift our spirits or inspire us. It can tell us stories that pull out every emotion, and it can help us understand the emotions and situations of others. It is a form of communication that is just as powerful as reading, listening or speaking.
