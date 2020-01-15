It has taken me several decades to realize that as long as I am giving my best with whatever I am doing, it does not matter what anyone else thinks about me. I wasted so much time worrying that someone would see all my imperfections and think I was not good enough. If this sounds like you, trust me when I say that no one has the right to judge because we are all imperfect, and as soon as you believe that completely, you will feel an incredible sense of freedom.
My family has its fair share of dysfunctionality. There is some craziness running through our bloodline that I spend way too much time trying to figure out where the logic lies. Several family members will justify life choices that leave me baffled and shaking my head. I used to worry that people would discover a glimpse of my family closet and be horrified, but then I realized that with all the bizarre notions, choices, and actions that I have seen in my family, I still know how blessed I am to be a part of the crazy cast of characters. I am choosing to be open about any issues, drop any stress associated with them, and above all else, I am going to keep a sense of humor. I have discovered that I can help others who are going through similar situations in their families when I am open about family issues instead of hiding them. We could help each other so much more if we discussed issues instead of worrying about people judging us.
How often have you jumped to judgment only to find out later that you were mistaken? I had a student named Guleus and the first time he walked into my classroom I remember thinking that he was going to be a challenge. He wouldn’t just walk in, he would swagger, and he was always talking under his breath. The first time I began to know him better was when a student who was going to sing in a French competition was suspended. I had heard that Guleus could sing so I asked him to take the part. He agreed and he sang "Bring Him Home" from "Les Miserables" in French. I did not know at the time that Guleus suffers from social anxiety. I have a video of him singing in front of a packed room and he was so nervous that he could not stop rubbing his stomach! He did such a good job that a woman in the front row was crying. That was his freshman year, and he competed in the competition all four years and brought the house down each time. My first impression was completely wrong and Guleus ended up being one of those students that my husband and I consider family.
This and many similar situations have taught me to look for understanding before jumping to judgment. There is always a reason that people act a certain way and we need to look beneath the surface to see what is driving them. The next time someone says something that pushes your buttons, react with kindness instead of anger and see what happens. Take time to engage someone in conversation to learn more about his or her situation.
We judge ourselves harshly too. I am too sensitive, I worry about what I say and do, and I have to check often with my husband to see if I am overreacting to a situation. I have become better though about understanding that no matter what I do or how I do it, some people will judge me, so I have to trust in my choices.
When we make comparisons with others we are judging ourselves against what we see which is often not reality. The person who paints the perfect picture of herself is often the one with the biggest issues. Instead of trying to be someone else, work on improving yourself to fit what works for you. Set goals for whatever you need to live your best life. Show yourself some mercy if you fall short and accept that we are all a mixture of imperfections strung together with good intentions, so hold off on the judgment of yourself and others.
