I have a friend who said that his family went to Disney once a year for vacation. He said it didn’t matter if they could afford it or not any given year because they were going to go regardless. At first, I thought that was a bad idea if you didn’t have enough money to spend, but then I realized why the vacation was so important. He was making memories with his family, and their time together as a family would be experiences and stories that they would talk about the rest of their lives. Those memories would be priceless. I decided to read more about the role that memories play in our lives, and here is what I found.
Memories are connections
Memories connect us with each other when we can share past events with each other and say, “Remember when?” It can create a unique connection between the people involved, a bond that only the people involved can share. It forms a link between generations and cultures where the older generation can share their experiences with the younger generation. It allows us to pass down important elements of culture so they will not be lost.
My children are older now and they want me to share memories of their childhood. They want to know what I thought of them when they were little. My oldest is a mom herself now and she asks me all the time if she acted like her pre-teen does now. We need to tell our family stories and keep the oral history of our cultures alive. If it is possible, put photos and family information in one spot that the family can access. We have a Bible that has been in our family for two hundred years. It contains the family tree and letters and photos that have been inserted into the pages.
Memories are our identities
Your memories are unique to you, and they are a way to share with others important elements about what and who made you who you are. Where you grew up, where you went to school, what your friends were like, what experiences you had all work together to form you. When you share those memories, you share yourself with others.
Memories can ease grief
When someone we love dies, the memories we have of the person can ease the pain as we look back on all the special moments we were blessed to have. We can laugh and share good times we had with this person.
Memories help us move forward
Memories help us to take what we have learned from both failure and success and improve from the past.
Make as many memories as you can because memories matter.
Jennifer Bonn is a freelance writer and Kennesaw resident. She has been published in several magazines, and has published a book titled “Stay Away from the Girl’s Bathroom, A Teacher’s Guide.” It is available from Deeds Publishing at www.deedspublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.