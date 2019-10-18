As a teacher of teenage girls, and the parent of two daughters, I see girls who are rock stars but whose self-esteem does not match how extraordinary they are. I often shake my head as a girl who is beautiful inside and out, multi-talented, funny, and kind puts herself down repeatedly. What keeps girls from seeing their splendor in the mirror? I went to my own daughters to find the answers to that question. Here is what they told me.
Our peers criticize us ruthlessly.
It is true that people can say hurtful things and it does not stop at adolescence. I am amazed at some of the things that people think it is OK to say. My oldest told me that because she was skinny, she was called chicken legs all the time and people would ask her if she was anorexic. One of the more hurtful comments was from a boy who told her that she should wear a paper bag because her body was fine, but her face was too plain. Although as her mother I can tell you that the boy did not know what he was talking about, after someone criticizes you enough, you begin to ask yourself if there is some truth to what they are saying.
We need to keep a running dialogue with our girls to support them and let them know that these are only hateful comments made by people who want to feel better about themselves. We need to help them have a thicker skin for those comments and teach them how to respond. I have found that when you respond to a hurtful comment with laughter as if the comment was absurd, you can diffuse the moment. You can also ignore it and respond kindly since the person being hateful probably has issues much heavier than what he is claiming that you have.
Society gives us unrealistic ideals.
We only have to pick up a magazine to see what our ideal of beauty is and that perfection comes with a mental and physical price. I have always thought that imperfection is much more interesting. We need to stop comparing ourselves to celebrities.
Social media can raise our anxiety level and change our self-perception.
Unfortunately, we often turn to social media for acceptance whether it is the number of likes we receive or the comments that our pictures or opinions receive. I watch people consumed by a screen engaged in impersonal interaction instead of communicating with another person.
There are plenty of things that we can all do to build our self-worth. Here are just a few ideas to help you realize how special you are.
♦ Turn the attention towards others and as you feel yourself helping others, your feelings about yourself will improve.
♦ Make a list of what you like about yourself.
♦ Talk to yourself like a friend.
♦ Replace negative self-talk with positive affirmations.
♦ Practice acceptance.
♦ Keep inspiring quotes around you.
♦ Surround yourself with positive people.
♦ Take a break from social media.
♦ Don’t compare yourself to others.
♦ Give yourself grace.
As long as you are doing your best to be the best version of you, then any of the other opinions are just empty noise. Start to see yourself for the game changer that you are and enjoy the life you deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.