As we struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our lives, my thoughts and prayers are with the people who are filled with anxiety over much more than having to stay inside and practice social distancing. Those who have lost their jobs and those who must work in the middle of the possibility for contagion have to focus on survival and often have to be creative to do that.
I am praying we will show what we are capable of by helping wherever and whoever we can while doing our best to keep ourselves and our families safe.
Even with all this negativity, we have a chance to choose how to react to this crisis. There are positive aspects to a situation that seems to become darker every day. Here are a few things that dealing with the virus has done for us.
Family time
I have enjoyed sharing a work station with my daughter who is a freshman in college. She texts me funny messages as she listens to online classes. My husband and my daughter went out to buy and drop off food and we have done projects together around the house. There has been a feeling of togetherness that we do not always have when we are all running around doing our activities. We have to spend this time together and it has been a wonderful experience.
Creativity
This is a moment that as individuals and a nation we have to be creative. Many people have lost a job, our economy needs a boost, and our health care system is being stretched to the breaking point. We have a choice of crumbling in a heap of anxiety or we can move on to plan B. What are alternative ways to help you prosper? Instead of allowing depression take hold find the motivation to come out of this better and stronger than you were before.
Hobbies
This is a chance to work on your passions. If you always put your hobbies second to work now is the time to knock off the dust and spend some time doing things you enjoy. This maybe the moment that you find a way to make the hobby into your new job.
Rest
I have a feeling most of us are all benefiting from slowing down a little. If we are staying at home we can probably sleep in a bit, and we can ease into the morning if we do not have a commute. We also do not have to run here and there for all of our different activities. Spend some time letting your body and your mind heal.
Time
Many of us have more time than normal. Choose how you want to use that time and don’t feel guilty if it involves taking a nap or curling up with a good book.
Altruism
There is always need around us but right now it is hard not to see what we can do to help. We can go to the grocery store and drop off food for the local food banks or schools who are continuing to feed our children. We can offer to grocery shop for elderly neighbors. We can share extra food from our pantries. We can use curbside takeout to support our restaurants and tip generously when we are able. Reach out to family, friends, co-workers and your service provider with a note to say you are checking in on them. Use your gifts to help in this crisis. A local family is sewing masks to give to hospitals.
Prayer
If there was ever a time to pray, it is now. Pray for the health care workers, for the sick, for the families who have lost loved ones, for service providers who continue to take risks to save us and for anyone who is in fear because of this crisis. Prayer is strong and always a good idea.
A crisis doesn’t have to be completely bad. It will be how we react to this that counts. We could help each other to survive this and be stronger as a nation with better ties to other nations. We can use the positive to destroy the negative.
