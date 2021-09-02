After teaching for forty years, I can say that the last two years have probably been the most challenging and required the most flexibility and creativity. When the pandemic first hit, we had a one-day warning to prepare and then our school launched virtual learning. We learned how to handle daily classes as we went. Last year, my school was mostly in person with some students choosing to be virtual, so teachers now had to do both in-person teachings as well as filling the needs of the virtual learners. It has not been an ideal situation, but I have learned some strategies to help my students learn and I would like to share them with you. These will help students, teachers, and parents.
#1 Communication
There has to be communication between everyone involved in the learning experience for virtual learning to work. Teachers need to give clear directions and expectations and share them with both parents and teachers. Parents and students should feel comfortable asking questions. It is also important to open a few extra ways to communicate. I created GroupMe accounts for each class so that I could text them quickly or they could tell me if there was a tech issue. It came in handy the day I meant to turn off the PowerPoint, but I kicked myself out of the meeting instead. Suddenly I was receiving messages that said, “Madame, are you coming back?”
Although good communication is important, parents should not send unnecessary e-mails or have unrealistic expectations that the teacher should reply within five minutes. There are a lot of moving parts with virtual learning and preparing for it can be more time-consuming than normal.
#2 Create a workspace
The first lockdown in March was frustrating for teachers because some students thought learning from the bed was a great idea, with the camera off or pointed towards the ceiling fan. It is best to find a more serious spot than the bed. If you do not have a desk, use the kitchen table. Have everything you need and make it as distraction-free as possible.
#3 Practice any new technology before it’s go time
Technology is an amazing tool, but it’s always a good idea to have a backup plan in case it doesn’t work. Check connectivity and make sure everyone knows what platform will be used and where the codes are found. Headphones seem to work well to avoid distractions, so find a pair that works for you.
#4 Give grace
The chances of everything going smoothly all the time is not high even when everyone is doing his best. We must work together to make a difficult situation easier, give some grace, and have a sense of humor.
#5 Be flexible
This is one of the biggest elements for success with virtual learning. Be creative, play with possibilities, fight frustration, ask questions, and grow in your knowledge of troubleshooting.
#6 Keep a sense of humor
Some very funny stories have come out of my experiences with virtual learning. There was a time when a girl thought she was muted, but wasn’t and I had trouble getting her attention to get her to stop talking to her mom because I was laughing too hard. There will be connectivity issues when someone loses connection continually while giving a presentation. Teachers kicked themselves off of the internet platform without realizing it and continued to teach for twenty minutes before realizing that it was very quiet.
#7 Be transparent
I was so nervous on the first day of virtual learning. We had not had much preparation, and I was so nervous that I was going to do everything wrong and let my students down. During my first class, I confessed how I was feeling, and I discovered they were very nervous too. They didn’t know what the expectations were, or how they were supposed to complete them. It helped me to be honest with my students and ask for their help. I also think it is a good idea for everyone to do an emotional check from time to time. Ask the simple question of “How are you doing?” Parents, students, and teachers all have suffered some distress during the pandemic, and it helps to share the feelings.
#8 Ask for help
Success with virtual learning requires a community. A group of teachers formed a GroupMe account to support each other, and we shared challenges and questions. Someone always had the answer to whatever someone else was struggling with. It did not feel as isolating as it could have because we had each other.
#9 Have some fun
This is a time to try some creativity and some activities you might not do in the classroom. One of my most successful moments was when I cooked with my French class virtually. I sent a list the day before on Google of what they would need. I showed them how to separate an egg, how to make French mayonnaise and a French appetizer, and French toast. I have never had so much of a response from parents saying they watched it, enjoyed the excitement, and that now the students were making the dishes.
#10 Let some things go
The curriculum can still be taught well and learned, but it may have to be done in a slightly different way. Create curiosity and some questions and allow the students to continue to delve deeper into the material.
Teachers should realize that lecturing every day is not the best idea in a virtual environment. Find some fun ways to teach the material. Students are more engaged and excited when the learning is interactive. Parents, if you have become the teacher, you can do the same thing. Go to a museum or a public garden to learn by doing. There is a great website www.abcteach.com which has some wonderful ideas for teachers and parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.