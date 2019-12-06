In a world where there is so much need and loneliness, love is the ultimate healer. Giving love can change someone’s life, even save it in some cases. Showing love makes you vulnerable to hurt and pain, but it also fills you up as nothing else can. It isn’t always easy to do or understand, and it also has to go hand in hand with forgiveness.
I have had my share of hurt, betrayal, and disappointment in the love arena, but a commitment that I made to myself early in life is no matter how much someone I love hurts me, and how long it takes me to recover, I will always believe that loving with all my being is the most important thing I can do, and trying to feel less or put my defensives up will only be half of what I could experience. Allow me to share with you some of the things I have learned about love.
Love is acceptance. When you love someone, you have to accept that person for who he is, not who you want him to be. You might not understand the life path he has chosen or the interests of the person, but if you accept there is a difference between you instead of trying to change him, you will be open to love more fully and your stress level will go down.
My example of this is my son. When he was a week old he had a brain operation to repair a bleeding blood vessel. I was told there was a 50% chance that he would die on the operating table, but he survived and thrived. I remember after the operation thinking that he would always be my miracle baby and all I wanted was for him to be alive. That beautiful gift from God grew up into a man who is radically different from me, and for many years I handled that difference badly.
During high school and after graduation, he grew away from me and became distant. His interests were so different from mine and I could not find a connection anymore. I am ashamed to say that instead of accepting his choices, I often judged him and said things in anger or frustration. I tell myself now that this is his life and his choices and although I might not agree with those choices, I can still let him know that my love is unchanged and I respect his right to choose.
Love is not about control. When you love someone unconditionally you have to let the person experience life. Trying to box someone in or control actions or decisions when the person is an adult, will usually lead to rebellion and unhappiness. This control often happens with the best intentions because we want to protect loved ones. As hard as it is to realize though, protecting someone too much from what that person will have to face in day to day life is doing that person a disservice.
Love is forgiveness. When someone we love lets us down or worse, betrays us in some way, it is easy to carry around bitterness. This only causes us added stress. Go through a mourning period for that relationship and then move on and let it go. There is nothing healthy about rehashing the same ugly scenario. Chalk it up to another lesson learned and prepare for the next amazing person to enter your life.
Be selfless when you love. I do not mean that you should not take care of yourself, but when you love someone, you will want to worry about the needs of that person as much as your own. It cannot always be about you.
Love is a give and take. There has to be some compromise in love. It should not be a war, it should be two people reaching an agreement.
Find positives. No one is perfect. We all have something that will drive someone else crazy. Instead of always criticizing the one you love, start to remark on the positives.
You have to love yourself fully before you can love others well. If you have an issue with self-esteem, change your thinking and your speech about yourself. Do not put yourself down. Speak to yourself as you would to your best friend. Look in the mirror and say “I am more than enough. I am wonderfully made and capable of great things.” Tell it to yourself every day until you believe it.
Love can heal. As a teacher, I am blessed with wonderful students. The teenage years are pretty brutal though and these children need to know that they are loved on every day. I could go into my classroom, guard my emotions, and simply teach my lesson, but I want my students to know that I care deeply about them. Adults are not any different. We all want to feel special and know that there will always be someone who cares for us and who wants to support us.
Love can change the world and at the least, it is a chance for more understanding. Love completely even if you have been hurt. If you guard yourself against emotions you will miss out on some of the amazing moments that life has to offer.
