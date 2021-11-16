A friend was telling me about the message delivered in church that said you should always leave a place better than you found it. I like the idea of being a servant leader and doing whatever you can to improve something, but what if that idea extended to include people? Shouldn’t we try to leave someone better than we found them? Here are a few ideas on how to do this.
Give compliments freely.
Compliments are powerful and so easy to give. You can lift someone’s spirits and turn around a bad day. You might be surprised at the effect your compliment has, and how long someone remembers it. Find the good, and let people know you see it.
Be kind.
Kindness is contagious for both the giver and the receiver. When you are kind to someone it can be a game-changer for them, but it also makes you feel better too. Kindness has a domino effect, and it is something that you hope continues from person to person.
Show an interest.
Most people are more interested in themselves than the person with whom they are speaking. Do the following the next time you are having a conversation with someone to show they are special.
• Listen fully without interrupting before the person can finish the sentence.
• Don’t rush to change the conversation to focus on you.
• Ask questions to understand better.
• Don’t be distracted by your phone or someone else. Focus on the person in front of you.
Use humor.
There are very few things better than laughter. It lifts you up and makes you feel better. I only have to hear laughter to smile myself. When you use humor, you can turn someone’s focus to something better.
Encourage.
Who doesn’t need a cheerleader, someone to give them support when it seems like no one else does? Help someone find the resources to accomplish a goal or solve a problem.
Be open.
Let other people see your flaws and all your glorious mess so they will feel more comfortable sharing problems and telling you how you can help. Someone can walk away better merely by sharing the issue.
Pray.
Prayer can change lives. When you pray with others, you release your problems, and you are no longer alone in your struggle. Knowing others are praying for you makes you feel supported. I have seen prayers do amazing things.
