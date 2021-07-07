Shortly after my daughter announced she was expecting, I told her she was going to hear all kinds of crazy comments and advice. I warned her it would amaze her what people would think it was OK to say, and that she should not let any of it bother her. As her pregnancy progressed, she has shared many of these moments with me, and we have laughed, rolled our eyes, and shaken our heads.
Expecting a child and being a new mother is a tumultuous time for anyone, even someone who has had several children, but it is especially crazy for first-time parents. Everyone has slightly different experiences, everyone is wondering what to expect and what is “normal." It is a time when new parents need support more than ever, but often we are not sure how to best give that support. Here are some ideas for what you can do and say, as well as what you should consider not saying or doing.
During pregnancy
It’s probably never a good idea to ask someone when she is due unless you have been told she is pregnant, or she is wearing a T-shirt that says baby on board. Although we all wish we looked like we did pre-pregnancy after a week, it takes longer than that for most women to lose the baby weight, so even when someone looks like they must be pregnant, it’s a good idea to not ask that question.
Every woman has the right to tell her labor story as often as she wants, but share it with women who have also already gone through childbirth. Do not share the graphic details with an expectant mother. If it is her first time giving birth, she does not need to hear stories about tearing, passing out, problems with the birth in general, or the three days that you were in labor. If anything went wrong with your pregnancy, a first-time mom is not the person with whom you should share it. Instead of telling your story, encourage the pregnant woman to journal about her experience. Encourage her to make a list of questions to her doctor instead of offering your advice.
The only comment that should be made about a pregnant woman’s appearance is to tell her she looks amazing, and that she is glowing. The following comments and questions should be avoided; “Wow, you have gotten huge! Are you sure you are not having twins? You are so small, are you sure you are, o.k.? Wow, you are swollen!” When I was pregnant with my first child, there was a colleague who would yell, “Hey, fat lady!” I can assure you that pregnant women do not enjoy being called fat.
Avoid asking personal questions about choices the parents will make when the baby arrives. It is no one’s business whether the mother will breastfeed, or what type of birth she will have. If she offers this advice, support her choice even if it would not have been the way you would have done it.
Ask what you can do to help during pregnancy. You could offer help with housework, arrange for a foot rub, or arrange for food to be delivered. If the mom has children, offer to help with the children.
Emotions can be crazy during pregnancy, so give the expectant mother some grace if she seems to not be herself, or if she bursts into tears for no reason. It is a wonderful time to surround her with laughter, relaxation, family, and good food.
While it is ok to ask if parents know what gender they are having, it is not appropriate to say things like, “Are you ok with that?”, or, “Oh, another boy, are you going to keep trying?” Let the expectant mother know that you are hoping for a happy, healthy baby.
Do not talk about having a child as a doom and gloom situation. Keep your comments positive and instead of saying things like, “Wow, get ready, you are not going to get any sleep.” Say, “Keep telling yourself this is only temporary, and eventually the baby will sleep longer.”
After the Birth
If the new mom wants to share intimate details of the birth that is up to her but do not ask for specifics other than how big the baby was.
Do not suggest to the new mom that her milk might not be adequate, or that if she doesn’t do something correctly she will go back to the hospital or ask after a week why a schedule has not been established.
Although everyone wants to see and hold the baby, the new parents also need the space to figure out what works for both the baby and them. The new mom needs rest and quiet. This is a time when you should ask what the new parents need and then respect that. Food is almost always appreciated, but ask what they would like. Some new moms want family around them while others want to bond with the baby and figure out what will work for them. Do not give advice unless you are asked. Be patient and help out where it is needed.
Let the new parents know what an amazing job they are doing, and support their choices. Parenting is messy and chaotic, but they will figure it out. Help support them to do that, but on their terms.
