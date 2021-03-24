In normal times many of us suffer from anxiety, but add on a pandemic and the need to shelter in place and we have a situation ripe for a mental meltdown. Whether you struggle with wondering about the what ifs, or you have an uncertain future with your job, or a million other reasons that you might be anxious, here a few things that I hope will ease your mind.
Keep a routine
Our lives have been turned upside down and for most of us our normal routine has been altered. When that routine is gone we can lose our structure and be left not knowing what to do next. Although your routine will not be what you are used to doing, create one for now and stick to it. Start each day by making a list of what you need to do that day and check things off as you go.
Exercise
Movement is a great way to relieve tension. Turn on some music or let your mind go blank as you move. You will feel better when you are done.
Find quiet time
If you have a large family sequestered with you, it may take some creativity for this to work but you need to have some quiet, peaceful time when no one is asking anything of you and you are not listening to anything but silence. Silence can be restorative. If you are by yourself, you still need some time where you stop what you are doing and enjoy the stillness.
Stay connected
It helps to maintain your ties with others to avoid feeling alone. You can connect with FaceTime, Google, GroupMe or your phone. The first day of teaching virtually everyone was nervous but so many people made it a point to say they were there for support that it made the first few days easier. Text family members and friends to check in on them.
Disconnect
Although you want to stay connected to people, you want to occasionally disconnect from technology. Being bombarded by the dire news on the television and internet as well as receiving three times as many e-mails and updates than normal can cause anyone to feel anxiety. Put your phone and your computer in another room and do something that you enjoy.
Keep a journal
Writing your feelings is always a good idea. It gives us a chance to reflect on our emotions and what causes them. It is a way to release the thoughts that we might not want to share with someone else.
Do what brings you peace
Do more of what gives you peace and don’t put it last on your list of priorities. Reading, writing, gardening, exercising, listening to music and cooking are a few examples of activities that might ease anxiety.
Help others
The best way to forget about any of your struggles is to help someone else fight theirs. When we start to have a pity party it doesn’t take long to realize that there are many people who are much worse off than we are. There is so much need around us and helping others always feels good.
Use essential oils
I started using essential oils because a friend I trust was touting their benefits. I am so glad I listened to her because they have made a huge change in my life. I am not an expert but here are the ones I use and why.
- Peppermint oil: A few drops on my forehead relieves a headache faster than any aspirin and rubbing some in your palms, bringing it to your nose and breathing deeply will relieve congestion. I also sprinkle some on my pillow at night because I love the smell. Be careful to not get it in your eye because it is so strong that you won’t be able to open your eyes for a minute. Some people are allergic to it and I have heard that it is not good for dogs.
- Lavender: I started to have some ringing in my ears so every night I put some behind my ears and I no longer have the ringing. It also helps with sleep so I sprinkle some on my pillow every night. It is also good for helping with burns and inflammation.
- Stress away: I know it might be all in my head but after using this oil for a month I felt calmer.
- Digest ease: This is for stomach issues. I rub it on my stomach and I usually feel better within an hour.
- On guard: This is to help boost your immune system
- Tea tree: This helps with skin care.
- Breathe: I diffuse this in my classroom and at home. It is to help your respiratory system and the smell is wonderful.
Practice self-care
Take care of yourself. Rest when you can, snuggle with animals, try a new hobby, laugh with fiends over the phone and most of all stay home and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.