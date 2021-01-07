The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will have a virtual performance of NINE: In Concert.
NINE is a musical, initially created and written by Maury Yeston. The story is based also on Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical film 8½. It focuses on film director Guido Contini, who is dreading his imminent 40th birthday and facing a midlife crisis, which is blocking his creative impulses and entangling him in a web of romantic difficulties in early-1960’s Venice.
NINE will be a filmed performance of a live event featuring professional actors and musicians.
With this registration, participants are purchasing their ticket in advance. A link to the virtual performance will be emailed in late-January.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org.
