The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta, will have Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
Cavanaugh is a performer and musician made famous for his piano/lead vocals in the Broadway musical "Movin' Out." Handpicked by Bill Joel to star in the musical, Cavanaugh evokes a style rivaling the Piano Man and appeared in the show for three years and over 1,200 performances.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org/encore-series.
