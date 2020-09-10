The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will have a socially-distanced Drive-In Cabaret on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 26 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature performers from the Atlanta Lyric Theatre in the Cobb Civic Center parking lot. This 60s and 70s-themed showcase will feature six performers and a live band.
Patrons will have two options of watching the show. Each vehicle will be assigned two parking spaces. One for their vehicle, the other to spread out.
Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, pillows or anything that makes themselves comfortable within the confines of their assigned space. If patrons prefer to not sit outside, they can remain in their vehicles and tune-in to the cabaret's broadcast through their car radio.
Tickets are on sale at AndersonTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 770-528-8490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.