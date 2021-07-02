The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway in Marietta, will have Chess on July 24 at 8 p.m.
A Tony nominee with original music from ABBA, Chess is the metaphoric representation of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry during the Cold War. The story follows the love triangle of an American, a Russian and a Hungarian-American female as all three arrive at the International Championships, which is soon followed by betrayal, victory and the switching of allegiances.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org/copy-of-overture-series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.