The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, has postponed the virtual performance of NINE: In Concert due to COVID-related safety concerns.
All patrons will be contacted by the theatre box office and will receive full refunds. The rescheduled date for the performance is still to be determined and will be announced when set.
For more information, visit https://www.andersontheatre.org.
