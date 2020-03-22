The late Jean Elisabeth Geiger Wright was inducted into the Georgia Women of Achievement Hall of Fame on March 11 in Macon.
Wright, who died in 2002 at age 78, was a longtime east Cobb resident highly regarded as a pioneer and fighter for environmental conservation and animal rights in the county and the state.
She joins a distinguished list of honorees, including writers, journalists, educators, civil rights activists, nurses and even an American Revolution patriot.
